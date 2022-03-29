Singapore's restaurants and bars are being flooded with reservations

Restaurants and bars in Singapore are seeing reservations jump after the government announced it would allow larger gatherings and permit alcohol to be sold later in the night from Tuesday.

Within 15 minutes of last week’s news that rules would be eased, Grand Hyatt Singapore’s restaurants started getting calls, said Sebastian Kern, its director of food and beverage. “All the restaurants experienced a surge in bookings for increased seating capacity,” he said.

At cocktail bar Jekyll & Hyde, owner Chua Ee Chien said reservations have gone up by at least 50% this week and he expects daily takings to increase by 20% to 30%.

“It’s definitely the right time to reopen,” Chua said. “We have seen other countries reopening, and, when we heard the news that curbs would be eased, the reaction for us was elation.”