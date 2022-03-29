UKRAINES UPDATES | Civilian deaths mount ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks
March 29 2022 - 08:06
UK military intelligence says Russia still poses significant threat to Kyiv
Russia poses significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainian forces continue localised counter attacks to the north west of the city, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.
Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the city, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "However the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control."
Elsewhere, Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganise and reset their forces, it added.
Reuters
March 29 2022 - 07:05
Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire from peace talks
Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.
Ukraine and the United States hold little hope of a breakthrough at the meeting later on Tuesday, the first direct talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, even though Russia's invasion appeared to have stalled on several fronts.
More than a month into the war, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad, thousands have been killed and injured, and Russia's economy has been pummelled by sanctions.
Reuters
March 29 2022 - 06:30
'No apologies': Biden defends comment on Putin
After sparking a global controversy, U.S. President Joe Biden defended his recent remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power but said it did not reflect a policy change.
March 29 2022 - 06:00
Civilian deaths mount ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks
Ukraine said it was hoping that the first face-to-face peace talks with Russia in over two weeks could lead to a ceasefire
