Biden makes lynching a US hate crime, signs Emmett Till law

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the first federal legislation to make lynching a hate crime, addressing a history of racist killings in the US, after the Senate passed the bill earlier this month.

The law is named for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955. The bill makes it possible to prosecute as a lynching any conspiracy to commit a hate crime that results in death or serious bodily injury.

Till's death, and an all-white jury's dismissal of charges against two white men who later confessed to his killing, drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans face in the US and became a civil rights rallying cry.

With the bill signing, the president was addressing both “unfinished business” and “horror” in America's history, vice-president Kamala Harris said from the White House Rose Garden after the bill signing.

Harris, the country's first Black and Asian American vice-president, co-sponsored the bill while serving as a US senator from California.