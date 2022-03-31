×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

India electricity shortage in March worst since October coal crisis

31 March 2022 - 14:12 By Sudarshan Varadhan
A crippling coal shortage in October caused the worst electricity deficit in nearly five years, resulting in hours-long power outages in many north Indian states.
A crippling coal shortage in October caused the worst electricity deficit in nearly five years, resulting in hours-long power outages in many north Indian states.
Image: 123RF / ongpruksar/ File photo

India's electricity shortage of 574 million units from March 1 to March 30 is the worst since October 2021, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

The energy hungry nation has seen a surge in power demand in recent days, forcing India to cut coal supplies to the non-power sector and put on hold plans for some fuel auctions for utilities without supply deals due to a slump in inventories.

A crippling coal shortage in October caused the worst electricity deficit in nearly five years, resulting in hours-long power outages in many north Indian states.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  4. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  5. Auctions speak louder than words: Joburg’s Summer Place goes for R129m News

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...