India electricity shortage in March worst since October coal crisis

India's electricity shortage of 574 million units from March 1 to March 30 is the worst since October 2021, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

The energy hungry nation has seen a surge in power demand in recent days, forcing India to cut coal supplies to the non-power sector and put on hold plans for some fuel auctions for utilities without supply deals due to a slump in inventories.

A crippling coal shortage in October caused the worst electricity deficit in nearly five years, resulting in hours-long power outages in many north Indian states.

Reuters