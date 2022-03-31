×

World

Iran says US violates UN resolution linked to nuclear deal

31 March 2022 - 11:46 By Reuters
The talks were close to agreement in early March until Russia made last-minute demands of the US.
Image: Bloomberg/ File photo

The US continues to violate a United Nations resolution that enshrines a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, despite its claims of wanting to revive the pact, foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US applied sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies for their role in supporting Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

“This move is another sign of the US government's malice towards the Iranian people, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran,” the spokesperson added.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 enshrines the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran and world powers have sought to revive through negotiations in Vienna.

The talks were close to agreement in early March until Russia made last-minute demands of the US.

The White House said on Wednesday that the new sanctions would not derail nuclear talks but will remain in place regardless of whether an agreement is reached.

Reuters

