Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses caught up in 'extremist' law

In the early morning of February 15 2019, armed police and intelligence agents burst into Timofey Zhukov's home in Surgut, an oil town in western Siberia.

They knocked him to the floor and began searching his belongings, he said.

It was one of at least 20 raids across Surgut that day, Zhukov told Reuters. All those targeted were Jehovah's Witnesses, an organisation banned in Russia two years earlier after Russia's supreme court ruled it extremist. Russian authorities argued the organisation promotes its beliefs as superior to other faiths.

Zhukov and his fellow believers were detained for questioning and accused of “continuing the activities of an extremist organisation,” a crime that could lead to imprisonment. Russian authorities didn't respond to questions from Reuters about the matter.

Zhukov, who trained as a lawyer, told Reuters he and the others have done nothing unlawful. The Surgut branch of the Jehovah's Witnesses was liquidated after the ban came into force, “but we continue to believe, regardless of whether there is a legal entity”.

Jarrod Lopes, a spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses, told Reuters: “If Russia's skewed view of extremism was imposed on everyone, just about every believer and non-believer would be banned in Russia, not just Jehovah's Witnesses.”