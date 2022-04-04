UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
April 04 2022 — 10:00
Russia orders probe of Ukrainian 'provocation' over civilian deaths in Bucha
Russia's chief investigator on Monday ordered an official examination of what he called a Ukrainian "provocation" after Kyiv accused the Russian military of massacring civilians in the town of Bucha.
Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered that a probe be opened on the basis that Ukraine had spread "deliberately false information" about Russian armed forces in Bucha, the committee said in a statement.
-Reuters
April 04 2022 — 06:46
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country.
In the town of Bucha, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of Kyiv's city centre, Reuters reporters saw a man lay sprawled by the roadside, his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head.
April 04 2022 — 06:41
Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."
"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskyy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by American singer John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.
April 04 2022 — 06:31
Russia's war migrants find mixed reception in Georgia
A few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Dimitry, an IT worker from St. Petersburg, was confronted with a stark choice: move to Tbilisi or lose his job.
With Western nations imposing sanctions on Russia, the multinational he worked for told staff it would be closing its Russian operations and moving to the Georgian capital.
April 04 2022 — 06:23
Russia says Kyiv attempts to disrupt peace talks with Bucha 'provocation'
Moscow's request for a UN Security Council meeting is to discuss Kyiv's attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a "provocation" in Bucha, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
April 04 2022 — 06:19
EU must discuss import ban on Russian gas, German defence minister says
Germany's defence minister said on Sunday that the European Union must discuss banning the import of Russian gas after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of committing atrocities near Kyiv.
"There has to be a response. Such crimes must not remain unanswered," the defence ministry quoted Christine Lambrecht as saying in an interview with the public broadcaster ARD.
