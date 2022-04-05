×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Five killed, more than 10 injured as truck crashes into train in Hungary — police

05 April 2022 - 11:31 By Reuters
A derailed train is seen at a scene of an accident where a pick-up truck crashed into the train in Mindszent, Hungary, April 5, 2022.
A derailed train is seen at a scene of an accident where a pick-up truck crashed into the train in Mindszent, Hungary, April 5, 2022.
Image: Fire Lieutenant Krisztina Molnar/Handout via REUTERS

Five people were killed and more than 10 injured when a pickup truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday, derailing a carriage, police said.

The accident happened at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 0500 GMT.

Five people in the truck were killed and there were injuries both among those in the truck and on the train, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The truck was registered in Hungary and was carrying local workers, she added.

Local news site delmagyar.hu showed a photograph with the train carriage on its side, and a helicopter ambulance and several ambulance cars at the scene.

The state railway company said a train on its way from Kiskunfelegyhaza to Hodmezovasarhely had crashed with a truck, derailing a carriage with 22 passengers, of whom two were severely injured and a further eight lightly injured.

The truck drove onto the tracks, ignoring the red lights, it said.

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  2. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  3. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  4. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  5. 'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return