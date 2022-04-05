Kyiv mayor says all European payments to Russia are ‘bloody’

The mayor of Kyiv urged European politicians to cut all commercial ties with Moscow, saying on Tuesday all payments to Russia were “blood money” that would fuel a “genocide of Ukrainians”.

The US and Europe are planning new sanctions after dead civilians were found in recaptured satellite towns near Kyiv, including a shallow mass grave in Bucha, but Russian gas exports to Europe continue.

Moscow has dismissed the reports of civilian killings in Bucha as “fakes” aimed at discrediting Russia.

“Every Euro, every cent you receive from Russia or send to Russia has blood. It is blood money and the blood is Ukrainian blood, the blood of Ukrainian people,” Vitali Klitschko, dressed in military clothes, told a mayors’ conference in Geneva via video link.

“You can’t be half-pregnant. Right now the war is black and white. Are you for peace and support Ukraine or do you support the aggressors, Russia?” he said in a message to politicians.