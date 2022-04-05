×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Traders ask Ukraine government to cancel wheat export curbs

05 April 2022 - 13:15 By Pavel Polityuk
In March, Ukraine introduced export licences for wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Two weeks later, the government cancelled export restrictions on corn and sunoil.
In March, Ukraine introduced export licences for wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Two weeks later, the government cancelled export restrictions on corn and sunoil.
Image: Mike Sturk/Reuters/ File photo

Ukraine's traders union UGA has asked the government to cancel wheat export curbs as stocks are very high and the shipments would not affect Ukrainian food security, the union said on Tuesday.

In March, Ukraine introduced export licences for wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Two weeks later, the government cancelled export restrictions on corn and sunoil.

Ukraine is among the world's leading producers and exporters of grain and the top exporter of sunflower oil.

Ukraine, which harvested 33 million tonnes of wheat in 2021, had planned to export 25.3 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season.

But shipments have almost stopped since late February due to the Russian invasion and blockade of the Black Sea ports.

“About 12 million tonnes of wheat are still stored in Ukraine, while less than 3 months are left before the new harvest, and domestic consumption can be about 1.5 million tonnes,” UGA said in a statement.

“The cancellation of export licences will simplify the mechanism of wheat exports and free up storage capacity for the new crop,” it said.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of winter wheat and, according to traders, most of the crop is in good state.

The government has not yet published its 2022 wheat crop forecast while analyst APK-Inform has forecast that output could fall by 53.7% to 14.9 million tonnes.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  2. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  3. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  4. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  5. 'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return