UKRAINE UPDATES | Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings
05 April 2022 - 06:10
Debris lines a street on April 4, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a "deliberate massacre" as they occupied and eventually retreated from Bucha, 25km northwest of Kyiv. Dozens of bodies have been found in the days since Ukrainian forces regained control of the town.
April 05 2022 06:45
JPMorgan's Dimon warns of possible $1 billion Russia loss
JPMorgan could lose about $1 billion on its Russia exposure, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said, detailing the extent of the bank's potential losses from the conflict in Ukraine for the first time.
April 05 2022 06:30
Russian oligarch's yacht seized on behalf of US
Spanish police impounded a superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg on behalf of U.S. authorities, the first time the United States has seized property belonging to a Russian oligarch since its invasion of Ukraine.
April 05 2022 06:00
Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - President Biden accused Russian President Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged.
