×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

05 April 2022 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
Debris lines a street on April 4, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a "deliberate massacre" as they occupied and eventually retreated from Bucha, 25km northwest of Kyiv. Dozens of bodies have been found in the days since Ukrainian forces regained control of the town.
Debris lines a street on April 4, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a "deliberate massacre" as they occupied and eventually retreated from Bucha, 25km northwest of Kyiv. Dozens of bodies have been found in the days since Ukrainian forces regained control of the town.
Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

April 05 2022 06:45

JPMorgan's Dimon warns of possible $1 billion Russia loss

JPMorgan could lose about $1 billion on its Russia exposure, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said, detailing the extent of the bank's potential losses from the conflict in Ukraine for the first time.

April 05 2022 06:30

Russian oligarch's yacht seized on behalf of US

Spanish police impounded a superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg on behalf of U.S. authorities, the first time the United States has seized property belonging to a Russian oligarch since its invasion of Ukraine.

April 05 2022 06:00

Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - President Biden accused Russian President Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  2. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  3. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  4. 'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile ... South Africa
  5. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return