World

Fire at Italian lake villa seized from wealthy Russian TV host

06 April 2022 - 16:17 By Reuters
Investigators of the Carabinieri work outside of the villa owned by Russian TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev, after unidentified people attempted to set fire to it, in Menaggio, on Lake Como, Italy, on April 6 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Investigators of the Carabinieri work outside of the villa owned by Russian TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev, after unidentified people attempted to set fire to it, in Menaggio, on Lake Como, Italy, on April 6 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Image: FLAVIO LO SCALZO

A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a villa belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev in the northern Italian town of Menaggio, on the shores of Lake Como, causing limited damage, firefighters said.

The house is one of two properties worth a total of about 8-million euros (roughly R128m) owned by Soloviev around Italy's Lake Como that Italian police said they seized after he and other oligarchs were placed on an EU sanctions list after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Carabinieri police said by phone they were investigating the fire, which is suspected arson, without giving further details.

A spokesperson for the Como fire brigade said it had intervened to extinguish the fire which was apparently started using tyres.

“The operation was completed and the damage was limited”, he said, adding the two-storey building was under renovation and uninhabited.

Reuters

