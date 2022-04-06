×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

How war in Ukraine ends matters, says EU foreign policy chief

06 April 2022 - 12:30 By Jan Strupczewski
Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission, left, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, at an EU-China summit via video conference at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission, left, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, at an EU-China summit via video conference at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Image: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg/ File photo

The European Union wants the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, but how that happens is important too, its chief diplomat said on Wednesday, calling for the bloc to send more arms to Kyiv.

“We want it to end as soon as possible, but not in any way,” Josep Borrell told European Parliament.

“Because if we're going to have a destroyed country that has been dismembered territorially and neutralised, with millions of people in exile, and millions of people dead, then no, we don't want this war to end like this,” he said.

“That is why we have to continue arming Ukraine... More weapons, that is what the Ukrainians expect of us.”

Borrell noted that continued EU purchases of Russian oil and gas gave Russia many time more money than the financial aid the bloc has provided to Ukraine.

“We have given Ukraine 1 billion euros... but a billion euros is what we pay (Russian President Vladimir) Putin every day for the energy he provides us,” Borrell said.

Separately, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told the parliament that the EU would impose more sanctions against Russia, likely including measures against oil imports.

Russia calls the conflict in Ukraine a “special military operation” launched to demilitarise a country that Putin regards as an illegitimate state.

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space