IMF calls for $15bn this year to manage long-term risks of Covid-19

The paper, prepared with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Global Fund, and charitable group Wellcome, said a new, more comprehensive approach was needed immediately to strengthen global health systems and limit the already staggering $13.8 trillion cost of the pandemic.

“The cost of inaction — for all of us — is very high. We need to act — now,” IMF First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath said in a statement.

Reuters