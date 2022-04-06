IMF calls for $15bn this year to manage long-term risks of Covid-19
06 April 2022 - 08:48
Countries around the world should provide $15 billion in grants this year and $10 billion a year thereafter to manage the long-term risks of Covid-19, the International Monetary Fund said in a new staff paper released on Tuesday.
The paper, prepared with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Global Fund, and charitable group Wellcome, said a new, more comprehensive approach was needed immediately to strengthen global health systems and limit the already staggering $13.8 trillion cost of the pandemic.
“The cost of inaction — for all of us — is very high. We need to act — now,” IMF First Deputy MD Gita Gopinath said in a statement.
Reuters
