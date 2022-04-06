UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells UN Russia committed 'war crimes'
April 06 2022 - 08:13
Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine - Ifax
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday in line with requests from European consumers.
Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 6, similar to volumes requested on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.
April 06 2022 - 08:00
Hungary's foreign ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador
Hungary's foreign ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador over what it called his offensive statements on Hungary's stance regarding the war, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"It is time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said in a statement, referring to a landslide win by the ruling party in Sunday's elections.
April 06 2022 - 07:25
US, allies ready new Russian sanctions after Bucha killings
The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes", as heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes pounded the besieged port of Mariupol.
The southern city of Mariupol has been under attack by Russian forces and constantly bombarded since the early days of the invasion almost six weeks ago, trapping tens of thousands of residents without food, water or power.
"The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening," British military intelligence said on Wednesday.
"Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender."
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
April 06 2022 - 06:30
Britain says heavy fighting, Russian air strikes continue in Ukraine's Mariupol
Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes continue in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.
"The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening," the defence ministry said.
"Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.
"Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
April 06 2022 - 06:00
Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells UN Russia committed 'war crimes'
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy told the U.N. Security Council that Russia had committed the 'most serious war crimes' since World War Two and needed to be held accountable.
