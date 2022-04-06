×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

British embassy guard charged with passing secrets onto Russia

07 April 2022 - 09:05 By Jonathan Browning
David Ballantyne Smith was extradited from Germany and charged with nine offenses under the Official Secrets Act, the Metropolitan Police Service said.
David Ballantyne Smith was extradited from Germany and charged with nine offenses under the Official Secrets Act, the Metropolitan Police Service said.
Image: Bloomberg

A British security guard who worked at the UK embassy in Berlin was charged with spying for the Russian state, according to London police.

David Ballantyne Smith was extradited from Germany and charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act, the Metropolitan Police Service said. The charges relate “to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state.”

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. A lawyer for Smith couldn’t immediately be found.

subscribe

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  5. Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will take the law into our own hands': Diepsloot residents protest illegal ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win