Democrats accuse oil executives of ‘profiteering’ as war strains supplies

Congressional Democrats excoriated executives from some of the world’s biggest oil companies on Wednesday, accusing them of exploiting the war in Ukraine and a surge in crude prices to secure windfall profits.

“Big oil is profiteering from our continued reliance on this volatile global commodity,” said Representative Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey who heads the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, at the start of a congressional hearing on the issue. “We’re here to get answers from the big oil companies about why they’re ripping off the American people at a time of record profits.”

The CEOs of six oil companies, including ExxonMobil Corp., and the US division of Shell Plc, are facing a grilling from a House energy investigations subcommittee, amid intensifying scrutiny of profits that have climbed along with the price of crude and gasoline. Polls show high pump prices and inflation are wearing on voters ahead of the November midterm elections, potentially jeopardising Democrats’ control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Oil executives argued they need the government’s help in lowering consumers’ gasoline costs, including by issuing more oil leases and drilling permits on federal land. They also took pains to emphasise their plans for boosting US production, by sinking more money into domestic projects and bringing on more rigs, though some of those increases are designed to offset declines elsewhere in their global portfolio.