France summons Russian envoy over 'indecent' Bucha Twitter post

Russia's ambassador to France was summoned on Thursday to the foreign ministry in Paris after his embassy tweeted a picture claiming to be a film set in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where the killing of civilians has triggered a global outcry.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, appeared to show people preparing to shoot a film, with the words “Film set, Bucha town” written above the image.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is the third time in as many weeks that Paris has called in the envoy. The embassy previously posted a picture depicting a body lying on a table called “Europe” with characters representing the US and EU jabbing needles into it.

“In the face of the indecency and provocation of the communication of the Russian embassy in France on the acts perpetrated in Bucha, I have decided to summon ... the ambassador of Russia,” foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.