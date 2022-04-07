OPINION | Europe's planned ban on Russian coal has unhappy China precedent

The European Union is considering banning imports of Russian coal as part of efforts to punish Moscow for its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The problem is the plan may not work, may end up hurting Europe far more than it does Russia, as well as inflicting pain on uninvolved, and most often poorer, third-party countries.

There is a precedent for a major coal importer self-sanctioning imports from one of its top suppliers, namely when China put an unofficial ban on purchases from Australia.

China is the world's top importer of the polluting fuel, and Australia was its second-biggest supplier, behind Indonesia, up until the middle of 2020.

A political dispute between China and Australia over a series of issues, including Canberra's call for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, led to Beijing telling traders and utilities to stop buying Australian coal.

China's imports of Australian coal, both coking and thermal, dropped from 10.93 million tonnes in July 2020 to just 108,000 tonnes by January 2021, according to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler.

They have remained at nominal levels ever since, with Kpler recording imports of 242,569 tonnes last month.

When the informal ban was imposed there was concern among Australian coal exporters about the loss of a major market, and indeed initially Australian thermal coal prices sagged while those of competing suppliers Indonesia and Russia gained.

But the market quickly adjusted, with Australia increasing its sales to traditional buyers in north Asia such as Japan and South Korea, as well as selling more to India, the world's second-biggest coal importer, and other Asian buyers such as Vietnam and Malaysia.

Australian thermal coal futures linked to the benchmark Newcastle price started to recover, rising from a 2020 low of $48.50 a tonne in September of that year to reach a 2021 peak of $269.50 on Oct. 5, a then record high.