UKRAINE UPDATES | Hungary says it is ready to pay for gas in roubles

April 07 2022 - 07:59
Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Europe hesitates
Ukraine wants sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war after accusing some countries of still prioritising money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.
The democratic world must reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address early on Thursday.
After grisly images of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha sparked international condemnation, Zelensky said Kremlin forces were trying to cover up evidence of atrocities.
April 07 2022 - 07:00
GRAPHIC CONTENT - US slaps sanctions on Russian banks, Putin's kids
The United States targeted Russian banks and elites with a new round of sanctions on Wednesday, including banning Americans from investing in Russia, in response to what President Joe Biden condemned as 'major war crimes' by Russian forces in Ukraine.
April 07 2022 - 06:20
Hungary says it is ready to pay for gas in roubles
Hungary said it was prepared to pay with roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency
April 07 2022 - 06:00
'Absolutely they can win,' Pentagon says of Ukraine
The Pentagon said it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.
