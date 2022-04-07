×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Hungary says it is ready to pay for gas in roubles

07 April 2022 - 06:20 By TimesLIVE
A damaged car is seen next to a heavily damaged apartment building on April 6, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine.
A damaged car is seen next to a heavily damaged apartment building on April 6, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine.
Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

April 07 2022 - 07:59

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Europe hesitates

Ukraine wants sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war after accusing some countries of still prioritising money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.

The democratic world must reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address early on Thursday.

After grisly images of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha sparked international condemnation, Zelensky said Kremlin forces were trying to cover up evidence of atrocities.

April 07 2022 - 07:00

GRAPHIC CONTENT - US slaps sanctions on Russian banks, Putin's kids

The United States targeted Russian banks and elites with a new round of sanctions on Wednesday, including banning Americans from investing in Russia, in response to what President Joe Biden condemned as 'major war crimes' by Russian forces in Ukraine.

April 07 2022 - 06:20

Hungary says it is ready to pay for gas in roubles

Hungary said it was prepared to pay with roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency

April 07 2022 - 06:00

'Absolutely they can win,' Pentagon says of Ukraine

The Pentagon said it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space