World

Forces at Iraqi base hosting US troops shoot down drone

08 April 2022 - 12:36 By Reuters
Iraqi Air Force helicopters land at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq.
Image: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani / file photo

Forces at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US troops, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base early on Friday, US-led coalition and Iraqi security sources said.

The forces, using US air defence systems, shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering the base at around 1:46 a.m. (2246 GMT), the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter.

The incident, which is under investigation, caused no injuries or damage, the force said.

Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters

