France's Macron says he entered presidential race later than he wished — radio

French President Emmanuel Macron told RTL radio on Friday he had entered the presidential campaign later than he wished.

“I did enter the campaign late,” Macron said adding he had a “spirit of conquest rather than of defeat”

Macron, whose re-election was said to be a foregone conclusion even a few weeks ago, is still ahead in the polls for the second-round matchup, but his lead is within the margin of error.

Le Pen has surged in the polls in recent weeks and is expected to face off in the second round against Macron.

