Shanghai widens Covid-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases and a third consecutive day of Covid-19 testing as a lockdown of its 26 million people showed no sign of easing and Chinese cities tightened curbs — even in places with no recent infections.

Beijing intervened in Shanghai after the failure of its slice-and-grid approach, and insists that the country stick to its elimination approach to Covid-19, which it says is essential to keeping death rates low and preventing its medical system from breaking down.

Local authorities across China, which mostly managed to keep Covid-19 at bay for the last two years, are stepping up coronavirus control measures, including movement restrictions, mass testing and new quarantine centres.

Cities that jumped into action this week included Zhengzhou, in central Henan province, which on Thursday said it would test all 12.6 million residents after finding a few asymptomatic cases in recent days.

Beijing has strengthened regular screening for employees in the city's key sectors, requiring all staff at elderly care agencies, schools and institutions handling imported goods to take tests at least once a week.