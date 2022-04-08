×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Turkish drone is so effective, Ukrainian troops are singing about it

08 April 2022 - 06:20 By TimesLIVE
Defence Minister Peter Dutton makes an announcement regarding defensive military assistance to Ukraine as a Bushmaster PMV is loaded into a C-17 Globemaster in Brisbane, Australia, April 8, 2022.
Image: AAP Image/Russell Freeman via REUTERS

April 08 2022 - 08:12

Turkish drone is so effective, Ukrainian troops are singing about it

Drones are playing a key role in Ukraine's counter offensives against Russia's invasion. One is proving so effective that Ukrainian forces are singing its praises, literally. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has the exclusive report.

April 08 2022 - 06:20

UN suspends Russia from human-rights body over Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over reports of 'gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights' by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

April 08 2022 - 06:15

Ukraine braces for new assault

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Russia appeared to give the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the 'tragedy' of mounting troop losses and the economic hit as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive

April 08 2022 - 06:00

US Treasury's Adeyemo on starving Russia's 'war machine'

The United States is ramping up sanctions against Russia to deprive Moscow's ‘war machine’ of money and components needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters

