US House Speaker Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, but is not currently experiencing any symptoms, her spokesperson said.
Pelosi, 82, is fully vaccinated and had tested negative earlier this week, spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a tweet. She will quarantine following federal health authorities’ guidelines.
Pelosi was at the White House Wednesday afternoon in close proximity to President Joe Biden and others at a bill signing ceremony.
A congressional delegation trip to Asia, which Pelosi was leading, has been postponed, Hammill said.
Numerous other officials in Washington have tested positive this week in a spate of breakout infections. Those include attorney-general Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and several House members.
Many of the officials who’ve had positive tests attended the annual Gridiron Club Dinner April 2 along with hundreds of other people. Pelosi was not at the event.
