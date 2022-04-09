×

World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases - governor

09 April 2022 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE
People participate in a flash mob protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Manhattan, New York City.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

April 09 2022 - 11:44

Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax

Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central-eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, quoting Russia's Defence Ministry.

A Ukrainian air force MiG-29 fighter and a Mi-8 helicopter were also destroyed in the attack on the base in the Poltava region, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

He added that a large ammunition depot was also destroyed near the city of Novomoskovsk in the central-eastern Dnipro region.Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine on February 24 for what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

-Reuters

April 09 2022 - 09:00

More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases - governor

More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.

He said that some 30% of residents still remain in cities and villages across the region and have been asked to evacuate.

"They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased," Gaidai told public television.

-Reuters

