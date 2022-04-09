UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases - governor

April 09 2022 - 11:44

Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax

Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central-eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, quoting Russia's Defence Ministry.

A Ukrainian air force MiG-29 fighter and a Mi-8 helicopter were also destroyed in the attack on the base in the Poltava region, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

He added that a large ammunition depot was also destroyed near the city of Novomoskovsk in the central-eastern Dnipro region.Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine on February 24 for what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

-Reuters