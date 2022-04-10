UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Hitching our wagon to Putin and his monstrous war may yet come back to bite us

April 10 2022 - 06:55

Hitching our wagon to Putin and his monstrous war may yet come back to bite us

There's just no way one can avoid the carnage and human suffering in Ukraine. It's live on television — the remorseless devastation of cities and neighbourhoods, dead bodies rotting in the streets or being thrown into mass graves like sacks of potatoes; and millions desperately fleeing a country that Vladimir Putin has decided to turn into a hell on earth. It's unreal. Unconscionable.

That such levels of wanton obliteration can be taking place in broad daylight, that somebody can be so cruel, and that the world seems almost incapable of stopping him beggars belief.

It's more than a month since Russia invaded Ukraine, mercilessly pummeling it, raining death from the skies and yet each day breaks with even more unprecedented brutality that seems to blanket the entire planet, displacing and consigning to the back burner other issues of human concern. Ordinary people who previously couldn't point out Ukraine on the map now have an additional topic to their daily conversation. Yet we dare not get used to such savagery; to do so would be to corrupt and devalue the human heart.