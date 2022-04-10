UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Hitching our wagon to Putin and his monstrous war may yet come back to bite us
April 10 2022 - 07:20
Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv - local official
A new grave with dozens of civilian Ukrainians was found on Saturday in Buzova, a liberated village near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian forces, a local official said.
Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova and several other nearby villages, told Ukrainian television that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station.
The number of dead is yet to be confirmed."Now, we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had our 'hotspots', many civilians died," Didych said.
-Reuters
April 10 2022 - 06:55
Hitching our wagon to Putin and his monstrous war may yet come back to bite us
There's just no way one can avoid the carnage and human suffering in Ukraine. It's live on television — the remorseless devastation of cities and neighbourhoods, dead bodies rotting in the streets or being thrown into mass graves like sacks of potatoes; and millions desperately fleeing a country that Vladimir Putin has decided to turn into a hell on earth. It's unreal. Unconscionable.
That such levels of wanton obliteration can be taking place in broad daylight, that somebody can be so cruel, and that the world seems almost incapable of stopping him beggars belief.
It's more than a month since Russia invaded Ukraine, mercilessly pummeling it, raining death from the skies and yet each day breaks with even more unprecedented brutality that seems to blanket the entire planet, displacing and consigning to the back burner other issues of human concern. Ordinary people who previously couldn't point out Ukraine on the map now have an additional topic to their daily conversation. Yet we dare not get used to such savagery; to do so would be to corrupt and devalue the human heart.
April 10 2022 - 06:15
Putin's war has changed the energy debate for good
Don’t underestimate the Germans. I was born in time to hear the stories of how Germany recovered from World War 2, from some of the businessmen and leaders that did it. Try to imagine your country in ruins. Everything was gone, flattened by Allied bombs.
That was what young Germans woke up to after 1945. Critically, those lucky not to have ended up under Russian control, and who found themselves in what became West Germany, made a stunning catalytic decision.
On June 20 1948, all West German paper money was swapped for a new currency, the Deutschmark, at the rate of 10 to one. It wiped out debt and savings.
April 10 2022 - 06:00
Ukraine calls for more sanctions, weapons to stop Russia's 'catastrophe'
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's aggression was never limited to just Ukraine and the whole of Europe was a target as he urged the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.
Ukraine said it was ready for a tough battle with Russian forces massing in the east where the Ukrainian military says Russia is seeking to establish a land corridor from Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, which is partly held by Moscow-backed separatists.
Zelensky, in an address late on Saturday, said Russia's use of force was “a catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone”.
-Reuters
