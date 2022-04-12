×

World

Indonesia parliament passes landmark sexual violence bill

12 April 2022 - 08:25 By Stanley Widianto
Riot police stand guard as people protest against proposals floated by some ministers to extend Indonesian President Joko Widodo's term and postpone the 2024 election, near the Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia April 11, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia's parliament passed on Tuesday a long-awaited bill to tackle sexual violence, aimed at providing a legal framework for victims to secure justice in a country where sexual abuse has often been regarded as a private matter.

A majority of lawmakers backed the bill at the plenary session in parliament, overcoming opposition from some conservative groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country after six years of deliberation.

Reuters

