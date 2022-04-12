×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Macron is now 'back-paddling' on 'brutal' pension plans, Le Pen ally says

12 April 2022 - 10:15 By Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, meets with supporters during his first campaign day trip after coming first in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Carvin, France, April 11, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, meets with supporters during his first campaign day trip after coming first in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Carvin, France, April 11, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

President Emmanuel Macron is “back-paddling” in his offer to soften his planned pension reform to seduce voters but would still execute his plans if re-elected, the head of France's far-right Rassemblement National party Jordan Bardella said on Tuesday.

Campaigning in France's former industrial heartland, Macron on Monday said he was prepared to readjust his planned pension reform, which is at the core of his programme for re-election.

“I am ready to change the timeline and say we don't necessarily have to do a reform by 2030 if I feel that people are too anxious”, Macron said, adding that he was also prepared to “open the door” on pushing the pension aged to 64 rather to 65, his current proposal.

“He probably realises that it is a brutal and unheard-of social policy”, Bardella, an ally of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, told France 2 television, adding that he still believed Macron would go on to push up the retirement age to 65.

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen traded blows on Monday as they seek to appeal to left-leaning voters who now face the tough decision whether to give their vote to a far-right populist or to a liberal many opponents branded a “president of the rich”.

subscribe

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...