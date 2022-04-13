×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Macron says no deal with former President Sarkozy to endorse campaign

13 April 2022 - 09:32 By Reuters
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy endorsed Macron on Tuesday, ahead of the second round on the presidential election on April 24.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy endorsed Macron on Tuesday, ahead of the second round on the presidential election on April 24.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

There was no wider political agreement between French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election, and former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy over his endorsement, Macron said on Wednesday.

Sarkozy endorsed Macron on Tuesday, ahead of the second round on the presidential election on April 24.

“There was no agreement,” Macron told France 2 television.

The comment followed French media speculation that Macron, who will need a new majority after legislative elections later this year in the wake of the presidential vote, could have obtained Sarkozy's endorsement, offering political influence in return.

The endorsement will certainly help Macron attract voters who backed the conservatives' Valerie Pecresse in the first round, but could deter left-wing voters who will see it as confirmation that Macron is as right-wing as Sarkozy.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours