×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Biden says Putin committing 'genocide'

13 April 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Dogs Ryzhulya and Jessie sit inside a car after being evacuated by volunteers from the Donetsk region of Ukraine amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Moscow, Russia April 9, 2022.
Dogs Ryzhulya and Jessie sit inside a car after being evacuated by volunteers from the Donetsk region of Ukraine amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Moscow, Russia April 9, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

April 13 2022 - 06:10

Biden stands by 'genocide' remark

In a speech, US President Biden said for the first time that Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide. He later stood by the description but told reporters, ‘We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies’

April 13 2022 - 06:00

Biden says Putin committing 'genocide'

In a speech, U.S. President Biden said for the first time that Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide. He later stood by the description but told reporters, ‘We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies’

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  3. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  4. Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours