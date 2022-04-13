UKRAINE UPDATES | Biden says Putin committing 'genocide'
13 April 2022 - 06:15
April 13 2022 - 06:10
Biden stands by 'genocide' remark
In a speech, US President Biden said for the first time that Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide. He later stood by the description but told reporters, ‘We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies’
April 13 2022 - 06:00
Biden says Putin committing 'genocide'
