UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukrainian president says up to 3,000 troops killed so far; new explosions hit cities
April 16 2022 - 09:30
Ukrainian stamp depicts standoff with Russian warship
Ukrainians stood in line at Kyiv's main post office to buy postage stamps depicting a Ukrainian soldier making a crude gesture in front of a Russian warship.
April 16 2022 - 09:20
Rescuers and medics on site of explosion in Kyiv's outskirts - mayor
Rescuers and medics were working on the site of an early Saturday blast on the outskirts of Kyiv, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said in an online post.
The explosion took place in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
It is the southeastern district of Kyiv, on the left bank of Dnipro river.Klitschko added that information on wounded is being confirmed.
Reuters
April 16 2022 - 09:00
Explosions were heard in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv early on Saturday and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said rescuers and medics were working at the site of a blast on the outskirts of the city.
There were no immediate details of casualties or damage.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 injured, but there was no count of civilian casualties.
He told CNN on Friday 19,000 to 20,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war. Moscow said last month that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded.
Reuters could not independently verify either side's numbers.
Russia pledged on Friday to launch more strikes on Kyiv and said it had used cruise missiles to the Vizar factory on the edge of Kyiv, which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles.
