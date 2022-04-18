The case for testing Pfizer’s Paxlovid to treat long Covid

The drugmaker has two large clinical trials testing whether Paxlovid can prevent initial Covid-19 infection. That "may provide us with relevant data to help inform future studies", Longley said. Patients who have been suffering for months are growing frustrated with the lack of pharmaceutical research for their condition. There are fewer than 20 clinical trials led by individual researchers or small drugmakers testing treatments for long Covid, only a handful of which have moved beyond early stages, a Reuters review found.

Diana Berrent, founder of grassroots Covid-19 advocacy group Survivor Corps, has been lobbying the President Joe Biden administration to fund large long Covid clinical trials.

"We shouldn't be doing our research based on anecdotal reports," she said.

"That's not good enough.”

Back to normal

In one of the case reports, published as a preprint ahead of peer review, a previously healthy and vaccinated 47-year-old woman became infected with Covid-19 in the summer of 2021. Most of her acute symptoms dissipated within 48 hours, but she continued to have severe fatigue, brain fog, exhaustion after exercise, insomnia, racing heartbeat and body aches severe enough that she could no longer work. About six months after her initial infection, she was reinfected, likely with Covid-19, and many of her acute symptoms also returned.

Her doctor prescribed a five-day course of Paxlovid. On day three, she noticed a rapid improvement of long Covid symptoms.

"She's back to normal," said Dr Linda Geng, co-director of Stanford Health Care's long Covid clinic and author of the case report posted on Research Square.

In the second case, Lavanya Visvabharathy, 37, an immunologist working at Northwestern Medicine's long Covid clinic, was infected in December 2021. Her initial symptoms were mild, but she later experienced chronic fatigue, headaches and sleep disturbances for four months after infection. She also kept testing positive on rapid antigen tests, a sign of viral persistence.

Visvabharathy was aware of the NIH study and the Stanford case, and decided to try Paxlovid to see if it could clear any lingering virus. Towards the end of the five-day course, her fatigue and insomnia had improved and her headaches were less frequent. Two weeks after treatment ended, her fatigue was gone.

"That's 100% fixed," she said.

However, to prove Paxlovid provides that kind of relief would require carefully controlled clinical trials, Visvabharathy said.

Dr Igor Koralnik, who heads Northwestern Medicine's clinic focused on the neurological effects of long Covid, noted the long list of widely-used medications that are affected by ritonavir and said Paxlovid "can't be used willy nilly".

“Paxlovid is not a benign medication," he said.

“There should be studies.”

Reuters