KZN FLOOD UPDATES | No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa

April 19 2022 - 06:21

National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been extensively damaged by floods.

“Tonight we are a nation that is united in our grief and pain," he said in an address to the nation.

Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.