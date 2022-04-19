KZN FLOOD UPDATES | No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa
April 19 2022 - 06:21
National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been extensively damaged by floods.
“Tonight we are a nation that is united in our grief and pain," he said in an address to the nation.
Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.
April 19 2022 - 06:14
No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned "corruption hyenas" salivating over the prospect of public money being disbursed to KwaZulu-Natal to rebuild after the devastating floods that they will not smell a cent.
Ramaphosa issued this warning during his address laying out the government's plans to help the people of the province after flooding left much of eThekwini in disarray.
