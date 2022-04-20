×

World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Ukraine's military gets more aircraft and parts to repair others, Pentagon says

20 April 2022 - 06:33 By TIMESLIVE
Rescuers work at a residential building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 19, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 19 2022 - 06:30

Ukraine's military gets more aircraft and parts to repair others, Pentagon says

Ukraine's partners have provided it additional military aircraft and parts to repair others in Kyiv's arsenal that were damaged or inoperable, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing, adding that Washington had not provided aircraft to Kyiv.

-Reuters

