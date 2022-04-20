Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage

The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation’s strict Covid-19 Zero rules.

Police and local officials had a locksmith force open a door to the apartment occupied by the woman and her son around 2am on Tuesday when no-one responded to their knocking, the local government said on an official social media account. They acted because they feared “an accident,” and said the pair “voluntarily went downstairs” so they could leave for an isolation facility.

The woman and son later spent hours sitting in a hallway because the quarantine site they were sent to was out of beds, Caixin Global reported, citing a relative. The government said the two were sent to an isolation centre around 3am, and given beds, daily necessities and health checks. It didn’t give full names of the people involved.

The incident was the topic of broad discussion on China’s internet Wednesday, with a hashtag for the government’s statement getting nearly 27 million views. Many people questioned why anyone — let alone an elderly woman — would need to be sent to quarantine late at night. One person described the official explanation as “laughable.”