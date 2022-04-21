UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses 'threat of a global food crisis' with Ramaphosa
April 21 2022 - 07:41
Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses 'threat of a global food crisis' with Ramaphosa
After weeks of waiting, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had his long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Had a phone conversation with @CyrilRamaphosa. Told about our resistance to Russian aggression. Discussed the threat of a global food crisis, deepening relations with the Republic of SA and co-operation within international organisations,” tweeted Zelensky on Wednesday evening.
Ramaphosa, who has previously confirmed through Twitter that he has had telephonic conversations with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, has yet to confirm the phone call.
April 21 2022 - 06:20
Top Putin ally says Russia will capture Mariupol on Thursday
A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces will seize the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday after Ukraine proposed talks on evacuating troops and civilians there.
Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia since invading Ukraine eight weeks ago in an attack that has taken longer than some military analysts expected, seen over five million people flee abroad and turned cities to rubble.
"Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.
Ukraine's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.
A few dozen civilians managed to leave the strategically important southeastern port on Wednesday in a small bus convoy, according to Reuters witnesses, escaping the fiercest battle of the war.
April 21 2022 - 06:00
Biden to speak on Ukraine war amid expectation of new military aid
President Joe Biden will deliver an update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as he works to complete a new arms package for its military.
Biden is to address Americans from the White House Roosevelt Room at 9.45 a.m. and a source familiar with the planning said he is "expected to provide an update on our efforts to support Ukraine and the assistance we are providing.”
The new arms package was likely to be roughly the same size as an $800 million one announced last week but details were still being worked out, another U.S. official told Reuters earlier.
On Wednesday, Biden convened US military leaders in an annual White House gathering that took on special significance as the war enters a risky new phase.
Opening the meeting, Biden touted the toughness of the Ukrainian military and said that NATO's unity had shocked Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia has said it has entered a new stage of its operation and is methodically seeking to "liberate" the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Western allies anticipate Russia's campaign could last many months, grind to a stalemate and test the battlefield capabilities of Ukrainian fighters.
Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.
US forces are not fighting in Ukraine but are indirectly engaged, arming, training and financing its forces.
The US aid announced last week included artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, broadening the scope of materiel sent to Kyiv to include new types of heavy equipment.
If this week's aid package is as large as expected, it would bring total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in to well over $3 billion.
After Biden's announcement, he is to fly to the Pacific Northwest on a two-day trip to promote his domestic agenda.
Reuters
