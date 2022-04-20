US and China defence officials hold a rare call to discuss Ukraine, security issues

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare call on Wednesday with his counterpart in China, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and other security issues, according to a US statement.

A Chinese statement confirmed the Ukraine discussion, saying Wei urged the US to refrain from using Ukraine to “smear” China. It also said Wei urged the US to stop military provocations at sea.

The conversation comes as the US continues to pressure China not to align with Russia as the Ukraine war drags on. President Xi Jinping’s government has refrained from joining in US and European sanctions on Russia, while calling for respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China has also declared that Russia’s moves on Ukraine are “not comparable at all” to Beijing’s determination to reunify Taiwan with mainland China.