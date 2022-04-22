UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukrainian fighters hold on as Putin claims victory in Mariupol
April 22 2022 - 07:43
Ukrainian fighters hold on as Putin claims victory in Mariupol
Ukrainian fighters were clinging to their last redoubt in Mariupol on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the war, declaring the port city "liberated" following weeks of relentless bombardment.
The United States, however, disputed Putin's claim and said it believed Ukrainian forces still held ground in the city. Putin ordered his troops to blockade a giant steel works where the Ukrainians are holding out, having refused an ultimatum to surrender or die.
Ukraine said Putin wanted to avoid a final clash with its forces in Mariupol, as he lacked troops to defeat them.
April 22 2022 - 06:30
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Daughter's horror as shopping trip ends her father's life
Victor Gubarev had stepped out to buy bread when he was killed by a fragment of a shell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. His daughter found an ambulance crew standing over his body minutes later
.
April 22 2022 - 06:15
The art of wartime: Ukraine invades the Venice Biennale
Less than an hour after VIPs filed into Venice’s Giardini to view the opening of Venice’s 59th Art Biennale, a lone man in a dark overcoat unfurled a sign in front of an empty building normally used by Russia to show art. The sign read, in part: “I AM STANDING HERE IN FRONT OF THE RUSSIAN PAVILION AGAINST THE WAR AND AGAINST RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT CULTURAL TIES.”
He was quickly surrounded by a phalanx of Italian policemen who blocked the sign and then had him roll it up.
Speaking over the shoulders of the police officers, the man identified himself as Vadim Zakharov, a Russian artist who showed his work in the pavilion in 2013. “I think at least, people should be thinking about what they’re doing now, when Russians are bombing women and kids,” he said. “Propaganda may be more dangerous than bombs. Bombs kill some people, but propaganda kills millions.”
After answering questions from reporters, Zakharov, who now lives in Berlin, walked into the crowd. An hour later, looking slightly dazed, he bumped into one of the journalists and gestured dismissively at the throngs of expensively dressed people wandering through the Venetian garden. “Nobody wants to think about bad things,” he said.
April 22 2022 - 06:10
PATRICK BULGER | Ukraine: A false dawn for globalisation’s Age of Aquarius
Appalling scenes that bear testimony to the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine play out on our TV screens with numbing routine now. We witness the tragedy of ordinary people, their livelihoods and the lives of their loved ones extinguished in the molten-metal fury. It’s heartbreaking stuff, a bitter wake-up for those who had imagined Europe would never again experience the misery that attended World War 2. But history has caught up with modern Europe and the world. Globalisation’s Age of Aquarius has met its match.
Viewing the conflict in Ukraine in humanitarian terms is an appropriate civilised response, but where TV excels at packaging glimpses of shocking happenings, by its nature it does less well in perspective and context, especially beyond its own ideological confines. The biggest “back room’’ story of this war is what it says about the state of our world, and where we are, or thought we were, in what many took for granted as the natural evolution of political society. Assessed honestly, it’s self-deluding to view the war as anything but a train smash for globalisation. It may take decades just to remove the wreckage.
April 22 2022 - 06:00
Mariupol’s last stand: how the city has become the 21st century’s Thermopylae
