×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | Mike Tyson pummels harassing passenger on plane

22 April 2022 - 11:40 By TimesLIVE

Mike Tyson has been filmed allegedly beating a passenger on board a flight after the fan reportedly harassed the former heavy weight world boxing champion.

Tyson first took a selfie with two men, one of whom was sitting behind the boxer.

However, after being pestered by the passenger, Tyson told the man to “chill”. When the passenger continued, Tyson allegedly turned around in his seat and pummelled the passenger, leaving him bloodied.

Tyson’s representative said the passenger threw a water bottle at the boxer and would not stop harassing him. Tyson walked off the flight after the altercation.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Blast from the past: Holyfield TKOs Tyson to take world title

Today in SA sports history: November 9
Sport
5 months ago

Mike Tyson urges Fury to fight on

Retired British boxer Ricky Hatton has said he hopes Fury will walk away from the sport
Sport
5 months ago

Tyson pushes mushroom muti as 'miracle cure'

During his reign as heavyweight boxing champion of the world, no-one was more feared than Mike Tyson, who obliterated opponents with ruthless ...
Sport
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  2. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park News
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer