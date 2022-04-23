×

World

One killed, several injured in Bosnia quake

23 April 2022 - 10:58 By Reuters
One person was killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.6 quake hit southern Bosnia on Friday night followed by a series of smaller aftershocks. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jerry Rainey

One person was killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.6 quake hit southern Bosnia on Friday night followed by a series of smaller aftershocks, officials and media reported on Saturday.

A 27-year-old woman was killed and others were injured when a boulder crashed down a hill and struck a house in Stolac. A hospital in nearby Mostar reported admitting several people from the area with lighter injuries.

No major damage from the quake was reported, according to local officials.

Felt across Bosnia and in neighbouring countries, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier said the quake measured 6.0 in magnitude and struck at a depth of 2km.

