UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Evacuations from Mariupol to start at midday

April 23 2022 - 10:15

Zelenskyy asks who’s next after Russian general’s remark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded after a Russian general said Moscow aims to seize control of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The war on Ukraine was just the start, Zelenskyy said late on Friday.

“This only confirms what I have said many times: the Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. – Bloomberg