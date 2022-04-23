UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Evacuations from Mariupol to start at midday
April 23 2022 - 10:45
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian fighter jet in Kharkiv region
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine regarding the Russian claims.
April 23 2022 - 10:15
Zelenskyy asks who’s next after Russian general’s remark
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded after a Russian general said Moscow aims to seize control of eastern and southern Ukraine.
The war on Ukraine was just the start, Zelenskyy said late on Friday.
“This only confirms what I have said many times: the Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. – Bloomberg
April 23 2022 - 9:40
Evacuations from Ukraine's Mariupol to start at midday: deputy PM
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that if all went as planned, evacuations from the besieged city of Mariupol would start at noon (9.00am GMT). "Today, we again will be trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly," Vereshchuk wrote in a social media post. – Reuters
April 23 2022 - 9:20
UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours
Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours despite increased activity, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, British military intelligence said on Saturday.
Despite Russia's claimed conquest of the port city of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to frustrate Moscow's attempts to capture the city, impeding their progress in the Donbas region, the ministry of defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.Russia's air and maritime forces have not established control in either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air and sea defences, it said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
April 23 2022 - 8:55
World cooking oil supplies under threat
Indonesia is set to ban exports of cooking oil in the face of a local shortage, adding to shortages that have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a key supplier of sunflower oil.
The BBC reported Friday that some UK supermarkets are limiting how much cooking oil customers can buy as supplies run short. – Bloomberg
April 23 2022 - 8:45
Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast
Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4-million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17-million tonnes of wheat and 18.5-million tonnes of corn. APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 33.2-million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 29.9-million tonnes.
April 23 2022 - 8:20
Guterres to Meet Zelenskyy in Ukraine
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine next week, the UN announced on Friday. He was already scheduled to go to Moscow to see Putin and Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. On the trip, Guterres and staff members plan to discuss stepping up humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians affected by the war, the UN said. – Bloomberg
