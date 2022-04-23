×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Zelenskyy asks who’s next after Russian general’s remark

Invasion of Ukraine ‘only a beginning’

23 April 2022 - 10:14 By Bloomberg News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File photo.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File photo.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded after a Russian general said Moscow aims to seize control of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The war on Ukraine was just the start, Zelenskyy said late on Friday. 

“This only confirms what I have said many times: the Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

“Who is next?” 

On Friday, a Russian general said the Kremlin aims to secure control of the entire south of Ukraine, create a land bridge to Transnistria, a pro-Russian region of Moldova, and assume control of key Black Sea ports. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Evacuations from Mariupol to start at midday

Live updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine for Saturday April 23.
News
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa accepts invitation from President Zelensky to visit Ukraine - 'once the conflict is over'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he was willing to make a visit to war-torn Ukraine. This after President Volodymyr Zelensky extended an ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Ethiopians queue to join Russian army in Ukraine on rumours of cash payouts

Drawn by rumours on social media, young men and old, many with their military records in hand, arrived outside the Russian embassy in Ethiopia's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  2. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  3. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  4. Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park News
  5. Is SA xenophobic, and why are Zimbabweans rejected?: experts discuss South Africa

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer