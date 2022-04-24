×

World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russia renews Mariupol attacks

24 April 2022 - 06:46 By TIMESLIVE
A girl looks out the window of her families car after arriving at an evacuation point for people fleeing Mariupol, Melitopol and the surrounding towns under Russian control on April 23, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

April 24 2022 - 07:00

April 24 2022 - 06:40

Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's army was not ready to try to break through the siege of the port city.

But he said America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, would visit Kyiv on Sunday and discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs as Russia's invasion enters its third month.

– Reuters

April 24 2022 - 06:00

Students use art skills to raise money for Ukraine

