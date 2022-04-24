UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russia renews Mariupol attacks
24 April 2022 - 06:46
April 24 2022 - 07:00
April 24 2022 - 06:40
Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says
Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's army was not ready to try to break through the siege of the port city.
But he said America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, would visit Kyiv on Sunday and discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs as Russia's invasion enters its third month.
– Reuters
