World

Macron wins French presidential election with final figure of 58.55% of votes

25 April 2022 - 08:39 By Reuters
Supporters of Emmanuel Macron, France's president, celebrate following the second round of voting in the French presidential election, in Paris, France, on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Image: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election, winning 58.55% of the votes against 41.45% for Le Pen, final interior ministry figures showed on Monday.

Those figures compared to Macron's first victory in 2017, when Macron won 66.1% of the vote against 33.9% for Le Pen five years ago.

The abstention rate was 28.1% against 25.4% in 2017, marking the lowest turnout ever recorded in a French presidential election final since 1969.

Reuters 

