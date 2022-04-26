UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia’s war is boosting world’s addiction to dirty fuel
Ukraine fires at Russian village, Russian official says
Several buildings were damaged in the Golovchino village in Russia's Belgorod province which came under fire from Ukraine on Tuesday morning, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on messaging app Telegram without citing evidence.
Hours earlier, Gladkov said at least two people had been hurt in an attack on another village, Zhuravlyovka.
He did not specify whether the two attacks were cases of artillery or mortar shelling or missile strikes.Reuters was unable to verify the reports.
Coal day in hell: Russia’s war is boosting world’s addiction to dirty fuel
In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In SA, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what is typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope towards Europe. Coal burning in the US is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.
The world’s addiction to coal, a fuel many thought would soon be on the way out, is now stronger than ever.
