×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

US seeks to increase security co-operation with Papua New Guinea

26 April 2022 - 09:06 By Kirsty Needham
On Friday, the US said it had warned Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare it would have “significant concerns and respond accordingly” to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence.
On Friday, the US said it had warned Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare it would have “significant concerns and respond accordingly” to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence.
Image: Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The US wants to expand security co-operation with the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, a US official said on Tuesday, amid concerns in Washington about China's motives for striking a security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands.

A US delegation met PNG Prime Minister James Marape and its defence chiefs last week and plan to hold further security discussions in the coming months, said US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink.

“There is a desire on both sides to ensure we take concrete steps to expand our security co-operation,” he told reporters in a call.

On Friday, the US said it had warned Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare it would have “significant concerns and respond accordingly” to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence.

China said previously the security agreement signed last week does not pose a risk to the US. China has criticised Australia, which is less than 2,000 kilometres away and historically provided policing to the Solomon Islands, for opposing it.

Kritenbrink, part of a White House delegation that travelled to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Fiji last week, said Sogavare had reiterated in the meeting that the China agreement was focused on domestic security needs and there would be no military base.

However the US would monitor developments, because it was concerned by the lack of transparency and China's motives, he said.

“They are completely unclear because this agreement has not been scrutinised,” Kritenbrink said, adding the concern was shared by regional partners, Pacific island nations and among Solomon Islands people.

The Solomon Islands occupies a strategic position for shipping lanes and communications in the Pacific and was the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in that theatre of World War 2, which the US delegation highlighted in a visit to a war memorial.

China offered to redevelop a naval base in Papua New Guinea in 2018 but the government there struck a deal instead for Australia and the US to upgrade a former World War 2 US naval base at Manus Island. Papua New Guinea is Australia's nearest northern neighbour.

“We do know that the PRC is seeking to establish a more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure that would allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distances,” Kritenbrink said, referring to the People's Republic of China and its military.

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  2. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News
  3. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  4. Kruger Park field rangers arrested by the Hawks South Africa
  5. Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zim exemption permits News

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer