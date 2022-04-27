UKRAINE UPDATES | Britain says Ukraine controls majority of its airspace
April 27 2022 - 07:52
Britain says Ukraine controls majority of its airspace
Ukraine retains control over the majority of its airspace, Britain's defence ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Russia has failed to effectively destroy the country's air force or suppress its air defences.
"Russia has very limited air access to the north and west of Ukraine, limiting offensive actions to deep strikes with stand-off weapons," it said on Twitter."
Russian air activity is primarily focused on southern and eastern Ukraine, providing support to Russian ground forces," the ministry added in a regular bulletin.
Russia continues to target Ukrainian military assets and logistics infrastructure nationwide, British military intelligence said in the update.
It flagged a higher risk of civilian casualties, saying most Russian air strikes in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol were probably using unguided free-falling bombs.
"These weapons reduce Russia’s ability to effectively discriminate when conducting strikes, increasing the risk of civilian casualties.
"Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reuters
April 27 2022 - 07:45
France's Schneider Electric to sell Russian assets to local management
French blue chip Schneider Electric will sell its operations in Russia and Belarus to the local management, the electrical equipment maker said on Wednesday.
As a result, the company said it would write off of up to 300 million euros ($319.20 million) of net book value and make a non-cash reversal of the currency translation estimated at 120 million euros.
"We continue to comply with applicable sanctions and are progressing with a plan to transfer our Russia operations to our local leadership," the company's chairman and chief executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said in a statement.
The group employed 3,500 people in Russia and Belarus, while revenues generated by the Schneider Electric Russia operations accounted for 2% of sales, it said.
Separately, Russia's Interfax news agency late on Tuesday reported that French carmaker Renault would transfer its 68% stake in Russia's biggest national carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute.
Reuters
April 27 2022 - 07:30
Clearing off the streets of Mariupol
As plumes of smoke rose above the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the port city of Mariupol, workers began clearing rubble away from buildings damaged during fighting as the rest of the city remained quiet.
April 27 2022 - 07:27
Russian gas continues to flow to Bulgaria - Bulgartransgaz
Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria continue to flow for the time being, Vladimir Malinov, executive director of Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Bulgaria's energy ministry said Russia's Gazprom has informed Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz it will halt gas supplies as of Wednesday.
The ministry will give a news briefing on the situation later on Wednesday morning.
Reuters
April 27 2022 - 07:00
Farmers in body armor work Ukraine's frontline fields
Ukrainian farmers in a southern region bordering the frontline of the military conflict with Russia are now wearing body armor to plough their fields.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.