World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia conflict pumps up major oil firms

29 April 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A local resident takes furniture out of an apartment building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 28, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 29 2022 - 06:15

Russia conflict pumps up major oil firms

Russia showed it still has considerable power to disrupt energy markets - cutting off gas to Poland and Bulgaria. Aaron Anderson of Fisher Investments says the fuel price spike is encouraging investment in green energy, but traditional oil firms are the big short-term winners.

April 29 2022 - 06:00

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Missile strikes in Kyiv 

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Missile strikes in Kyiv| Biden seeks $33bn for Ukraine | WION It has been several weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, and scores of civilians have lost their lives in the conflict. In the latest, the capital city of Kyiv has been rocked by missiles during UN chief's visit.

.

