UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine warns talks with Russia may collapse as battles rage in east

April 30 2022 - 10:00
Shelling in Russia's Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal - Russian news agencies
Russian air defences prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region on Saturday, Russian news outlets reported citing the region's governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory.
"There are no victims," RIA news agency cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying.
He added that a logistics building at the terminal was damaged.
Reuters
April 30 2022 - 09:00
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday.
Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.
Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.
Reuters
April 30 2022 - 08:00
Ukraine warns talks with Russia may collapse as battles rage in east
Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month as Russia pounded areas in the east of the country and U.S. lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in remarks published early on Saturday, said lifting Western sanctions on Russia was part of the peace negotiations, which he said were “difficult” but continue daily by video link.
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Polish journalists that chances were “high” that the talks, which have not been held in person for a month, would end because of Russia's “playbook on murdering people,” the Interfax news agency said.
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of atrocities in their withdrawal from areas near Kyiv. Moscow denies the claims.
April 30 2022 - 07:30
Ukraine to end fuel shortages soon, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages, even though Russian forces have damaged a number of oil depots, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.
This week, Russia struck Ukraine's main fuel producer, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, as well as several other large depots.
"Queues and rising prices at gas stations are seen in many regions of our country," Zelenskyy said in a nightly video speech.
"The occupiers are deliberately destroying the infrastructure for the production, supply and storage of fuel."
Russia has also blocked our ports, so there are no immediate solutions to replenish the deficit," he added. "But government officials promise that within a week, maximum two, a system of fuel supply to Ukraine will be at work that will prevent shortages."
In a statement, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the shortages would be eliminated within a week, as Ukraine's operators had secured contracts with European suppliers.
Reuters
April 30 2022 - 07:00
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
• Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month, as Russia pounded areas in the east of the country and U.S. lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
• Russia was attacking the entire Donetsk front in the east with rockets, artillery, mortar bombs and aircraft to prevent the Ukrainians from regrouping, Zelenskyy's office said.
• Russia said a missile strike on Kyiv destroyed a rocket plant. Ukraine said the attack, when the U.N. secretary-general was in the capital, killed a producer with U.S.-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
• Russia said it used a diesel submarine in the Black Sea to strike Ukrainian military targets with Kalibr cruise missiles, the first time Moscow has announced the use of its submarine fleet to hit its neighbour. Reports of battlefield developments could not be immediately verified by Reuters.
• Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said lifting Western sanctions on Russia was part of peace talks to end the war. Zelenskiy said chances were "high" that the talks would end because of Russia's "playbook on murdering people".
• U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to pass Biden's $33 billion (R520bn) aid package "as soon as possible."
• The United States does not believe that there is a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite a recent escalation in Moscow's rhetoric, a senior U.S. defence official said.
Reuters
